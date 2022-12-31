STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by Stark County Sheriff’s Office for John Gabl, 92.

On Dec. 30 at 11:00 p.m., Gabl drove away from his home and has not returned. He suffers from dementia, as well as other health issues, and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Gabl is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and wears glasses.

The vehicle involved is a dark blue 2009 Hyundia Elantra with OH plate number JMG9.

Call or dial 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle. You can also call 1-888-637-1113 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.