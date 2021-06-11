Migrant workers in Malaysia win labor suit against Goodyear

A man wearing a face mask walks in front of a Goodyear shop in Bukit Jalil, outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, June 11, 2021. A Malaysian court on Thursday ruled in favor of 65 migrant workers who sued U.S. tiremaker Goodyear for underpaying them, their lawyer said, calling it a victory for foreign employees. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A lawyer says a Malaysian court has ruled in favor of 65 migrant workers who sued U.S. tiremaker Goodyear for underpaying them, calling it a victory for foreign employees.

The lawyer says the Industrial Court agreed that the workers from Nepal, India and Myanmar were entitled to benefits under a collective labor agreement that include shift allowances, annual bonuses and pay increases.

The company argued that the foreigners were not represented by the labor union.

He says the plaintiffs are the third group of foreign workers to win a case against Goodyear in the Industrial Court, showing that migrant workers shouldn’t be discriminated against.

He says Goodyear has appealed the verdicts in the earlier cases involving 119 migrant workers.