Middleburg Heights company makes device used in fight against virus

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A Cleveland-area company is seeing a big uptick in business because of one of its products that is being used in the fight against COVID-19.

The device goes by the name Daylight Medical MoonBeam 3 by Diversey. The equipment works as a disinfecting device using ultraviolet light.

It’s been around for a few years, but now the company behind it has found the device in high demand with the crisis surrounding COVID-19.

The equipment is manufactured by a company called Codonics.

Gary Enos, President of Daylight Medical, described the equipment as “When you need it. Where you need it. It’s a device that can easily be moved.”

He added, “We had this device tested by independent laboratories for a wide range of pathogens. The ultraviolet is a germicidal wavelength.”

The Middleburg Heights Fire Department has been using the MoonBeam3 to disinfect equipment and the fire station. In fact, on Monday, we saw a crew come back from a call for a patient possibly infected with the coronavirus. And almost immediately, the crew got another call just like it.

Assistant Chief John Desmarteau said, “It’s an additional tool in the toolbox to best protect our staff as well as the next patient we come in contact with.”

For years, Southwest General Hospital has used the equipment cleaning rooms of patients with some of the most dangerous diseases. And now, the hospital will also use it to clean ambulances dropping off patients.

Crews still wipe down areas they’re cleaning. But they might miss a spot. Or, their cleaning chemicals might not kill everything. Using the ultraviolet light can be much more effective than chemicals. Wherever the light shines gets disinfected.