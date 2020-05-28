Michigan man seriously hurt when small plane crashes in eastern Ohio

Breaking News
by: The Associated Press

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (AP) — A Michigan man was seriously injured when the small plane he was piloting crashed in eastern Ohio, authorities said.

Paul Emaus, 54, of Hudsonville, was alone in the Beechcraft-35-A33 when it went down around 3 p.m. Wednesday in a field near Route 40 in Cambridge. Emaus had to be extricated from the aircraft and was being treated at a hospital for serious head injuries.

Witnesses said the single-engine plane was flying low and the engine was making a sputtering noise shortly before the crash occurred in the Guernsey County community. No one on the ground was injured in the incident, authorities said.

Emaus had departed from Columbus, but it wasn’t clear where he was headed.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

