Michael Symon closing Lola Bistro, two B Spot Burgers locations

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Michael Symon is closing his Lola Bistro, and B Spot Burger locations in Crocker Park and Strongsville.

Symon confirmed the closures to FOX 8 News Friday, calling it a, “Tough, tough day.”

Michael and Liz Symon’s business partner, Doug Petkovic, said Mabel’s BBQ and the B Spot Burgers location in Eton will remain open through at least the end of the year.

Petkovic said the closure of Lola and the two B Spot Burgers locations will likely be permanent, and affects about 70 employees. Lola has already closed and the B Spot Burgers will close Sunday, Petkovic said.

Lola opened in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood in 1997 and relocated to East 4th Street downtown in 2006. Symon’s flagship restaurant helped propel him to national stardom. The Tremont location was renamed Lolita and caught fire in 2016. While Symon originally planned to reopen it with a new concept, that never came into fruition.

Petkovic said business was down to about 30 percent of normal at the restaurants, and keeping them open was “untenable.”

He said two Lola staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, expediting the closure.

The cancelation of events that regularly drew people to downtown Cleveland has hit all restaurants hard.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: