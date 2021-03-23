Michael Stanley Day celebration to feature two new songs, citywide playing of ‘My Town’

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The city of Cleveland will honor local music legend Michael Stanley, of the Michael Stanley Band, with his own day on March 25, which would have been his 73rd birthday.

Stanley died after a battle with lung cancer on March 5. His career spanned five decades. He was best known for the Michael Stanley Band, and hit songs “Lover” and “He Can’t Love You.”

The celebration of his life will start Thursday at 10:15 a.m. with a proclamation at the Rock Hall Plaza, where city leaders will be joined by members of Stanley’s family.

At 10:35 a.m., radio stations across Northeast Ohio, including WNCX where he hosted an afternoon show for 30 years, will play the hit song “My Town.” The time is a nod to the first line of the Michael Stanley Band song “In the Heartland.”

Fans can visit linelevelmusic.com beginning at 10:35 a.m. to stream two new songs, which will be featured on his upcoming album “Tough Room.” The posthumous studio album, which features 14 new tracks recorded in the months before his death, can also be preordered on Thursday. It was produced by Stanley and features members of The Resonators.

Throughout the day, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will play Stanley’s music from its Rock Box speakers along East 9th Street downtown Cleveland. The museum will display memorabilia, including his custom Jon Hill guitar.

Fans can also stop by the Voinovich Atrium to view footage from the Rock Hall’s vault, like memorable moments and interviews from Stanley’s career.