Michael Stanley, Cleveland music legend, dealing with ‘serious health issues,’ family says

CLEVLAND (WJW) — Listeners of local rock radio station 98.5 WNCX, may have noticed the absence of a most beloved DJ recently. Michael Stanley has been off the air since Feb. 19.

According to Stanley’s family, the Cleveland rock legend is currently dealing with some “serious health issues,” which have prevented him from his work.

Stanley’s family released the following statement to the radio station:

Michael Stanley is dealing with serious health issues that prevent him from joining you in his 3-7 p.m. time slot. It has been important to him to be on air up until recently, because you, his fans, mean that much to him. As of right now he is unable to continue doing that. We will share updates on this situation with you as become available. We ask that you respect his family’s request for privacy at this time. Please keep Michael in your thoughts and prayers, and if you wish to send positive vibes out to Michael please use the WNCX Facebook page. Stanley family

Over the years, Stanley has dealt with various health issues, including cancer and also undergoing quadruple bypass surgery.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Stanley and his family during this time.