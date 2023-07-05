(WKBN) — Ongoing negotiations between Mercy Health and Anthem have reached a stalemate, and as of the beginning of July, Mercy Health is considered out-of-network for those with Anthem insurance.

Months-long negotiations between Mercy Health and Anthem Ohio Managed Medicaid insurance resulted in a recent announcement stating that effective July 1, Mercy Health providers and facilities are now considered out-of-network for patients with Anthem insurance.

All patients will continue to have access to all Mercy Health hospitals when emergency treatment is required, regardless of the network status with Anthem.

Mercy Health stated it will serve Anthem Managed Medicaid patients in Ohio through July 31 in an effort to make the transition easier on patients.

Those with questions can call the Ohio Office of Medicaid at 1-800-324-8680.