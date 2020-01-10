Mercer Co. woman involved in Ohio police chase, shooting that left 1 dead

State troopers said a man was holding her at gunpoint

POWHATAN POINT, Ohio (WKBN) – A Greenville, Pennsylvania woman is in jail after a police chase and an officer-involved shooting that ended with one man dead Thursday.

State troopers sped along Route 7 in Powhatan Point, Ohio — two hours south of Youngstown.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said 34-year-old Kristen McCoy was driving a stolen SUV from Meadville. Troopers said she reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour in the chase that lasted about 20 minutes.

When she refused to stop, troopers police used a spike strip, according to a report. She crashed into a guardrail.

McCoy’s male passenger, 41-year-old Joshua Roberts, of Meadville, held McCoy at gunpoint when they got out of the SUV.

Troopers shot and killed Roberts when he wouldn’t listen to their commands to drop the gun, according to the report.

McCoy was treated for a shoulder injury. She was later arrested on a warrant out of Pennsylvania. Troopers said she will face charges related to the chase.