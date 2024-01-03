*Attached video: Melt Bar and Grilled closed two locations in 2023

AVON, Ohio (WJW) – Melt Bar and Grilled has announced the closure of a third location in the span of a year.

The Avon Melt Bar and Grilled location at The Market in Avon on 35546 Detroit Road permanently closed on Jan. 2, said the owner.

“Navigating the restaurant industry in the post-pandemic world with growing economic issues is becoming more and more difficult,” Melt Bar and Grilled owner Matt Fish said. “The world and the industry are rapidly changing around us. We realized in early 2023, that a smaller restaurant group would be much better for us to manage regarding operations and guest experience while setting ourselves up for future success.”

According to a press release from the Melt Bar and Grilled, the 2024 plan for the restaurant is to get back to the basics, with the recent launch of a newly designed menu and cocktail program.

“We enjoyed 7 good years in Avon,” Fish said. “However, we feel having a smaller footprint and getting back even more to our hometown Cleveland roots is incredibly important right now. This was a very difficult decision both personally and professionally for many reasons, but ultimately this move will put the company in a much better position for continued success.”

Melt operates eight other locations across Ohio, according to its website — in Akron, Columbus, Independence, Mentor, Cedar Point in Sandusky, Cleveland and the original eatery in Lakewood, which first opened in 2006.

According to the release, “All other Melt Bar and Grilled locations throughout Northeast Ohio and Columbus remain open and are doing well,” Fish said.

At the start of 2023, two Melt Bar and Grilled locations in Dayton and Canton were also permanently closed.