CLEVELAND (WJW) – There’s a new baby at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The zoo welcomed a bison calf Sunday.

Mom ‘Blue” and the baby are bonding on exhibit, the zoo says, and the new family is already up for visitors.

The zoo says the baby bison was standing and nursing within the first 30 minutes of birth.

There will be a naming contest coming, the zoo says. Details on that will be announced later.

Bison are the largest mammal in North America. Males weigh up to 2,000 lbs. and stand 6 feet tall. Females are smaller, at about 1,000 lbs. and a height of 4-5 feet.

This baby bison has quite a bit of growing to do! Bison calves weigh between 30 and 70 pounds at birth.

According to the National Park Service, bison calves are orange-red in color. They’ll get dark brown hair and their humps and horns when they’re older.

Bison are fast, the National Park Service says. They can run up to 35 miles per hour.

This new zoo baby will be around for a while. Bison can live up to 20 years old, NPS says.

