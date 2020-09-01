Medwork announces free virtual health clinic with specialty services

Medworks in-person clinics are currently on hold

(WKBN) – Medworks will be hosting a free virtual health clinic on Saturday, September 12 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Medworks will offer general medical and specialty appointments for diabetes, nutrition counseling, lung health, gastrointestinal health and urology.

A patient must schedule an appointment in advance either by visiting the Medworks website or by calling 216-231-5350.

Due to the popularity of Medworks clinics, it is advised that patients make their appointment as soon as possible.

Limited spots are available and given on a first-come, first-served basis and a wait list will be formed if necessary.

Medworks in-person clinics are currently on hold.

For these doctor appointments, patients will meet with the doctors using their smart device (computer, tablet, smartphone) or phone (flip phone or landline).

Patients will receive a text or email with a link to click to access the doctor at the time of

their appointment or receive a call from the doctor.

In addition to free medical services, Medworks can also help people understand and enroll in health insurance and SNAP benefits or connect people to other needed services.

Medworks is here to help anyone throughout Northeast Ohio, no qualification questions asked.

Medworks is a nonprofit committed to helping those who are uninsured or underinsured gain access to health care.

In collaboration with health care providers and community partners, Medworks can

connect patients with medical homes and financial assistance programs for ongoing care.

For more information about Medworks, visit medworksusa.org. Medworks staff can be

reached by e-mail at info@medworksusa.org or by phone at 216.231.5350.

