ROOTSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A group called the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is calling on the Northeastern Ohio Medical University in Rootstown — commonly called NEOMED — to stop using animals in surgery training programs.

The Physicians Committee has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture requesting NEOMED be investigated for violating the Animal Welfare Act.

The Committee claims live pigs are used at NEOMED for invasive procedures as part of training. The animals, according to the committee, are then killed after the training.

Columbus doctor Angie Eakin stated, “There’s no reason to use animals to teach surgery. NEOMED appears to be stuck in the past.”

So far, there’s been no comment from NEOMED officials.