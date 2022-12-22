COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — The state of Ohio is seeing an increase in measles cases in Central Ohio, according to Columbiana County Board of Health Health Services Administrator Courtney Stryffeler.

To date, there have not been any measles cases reported in Columbiana County.

Measles is spread by droplet particles that are airborne. They can be spread by coughing and/or sneezing and remain in the air for up to two hours. Good ventilation is ideal to remove

droplet particles from the air.

In the Ohio counties in which cases of measles have occurred, it has been noted that those affected had not finished their vaccine series or are unvaccinated.

Young adults are more likely to contract measles than any other adult age group. Pregnant women or immune-compromised adults are at a higher risk of complications from measles.

Keeping your child up to date on their vaccinations is still the best way to prevent measles from occurring.

Stryffeler reminds everyone to take precautions to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses. In addition to COVID-19 illnesses, it is also flu season.

Continuing to practice good hand hygiene, covering your mouth/nose when coughing and

sneezing and staying home when not feeling well are some of the best ways to prevent the spread of illnesses.

COVID-19 and flu vaccinations continue to be provided at primary care provider offices and many pharmacies.

