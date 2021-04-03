McDonald’s planning to hire 5,000 employees across Ohio this month

This comes as part of a collaborative effort between McDonald’s restaurants in several states

(WKBN) – McDonald’s restaurants across Ohio are planning to hire 5,000 new employees in the month of April.

This comes as part of a collaborative effort between McDonald’s restaurants in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Eastern Tennessee and Western Pennsylvania to hire nearly 10,000 workers locally.

“As small business owners and dedicated members of our communities, we are proud to provide a wide range of jobs with great potential for growth,” said Steve Telischak, McDonald’s owner/operator across greater Youngstown. “McDonald’s is a people-first business, and our restaurants offer customer service and leadership training, with the flexibility many require in this ever-changing environment. And we make it fun along the way! Our team-oriented culture is what keeps our employees motivated and extends the longevity of their time with us.”

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them.

