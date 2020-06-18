Mayor Ginther orders Christopher Columbus statue to be removed from City Hall

According to a release from Ginther’s office, the statue is to be removed as soon as possible and placed in storage

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mayor Andrew Ginther has directed the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue outside City Hall.

“For many people in our community, the statue represents patriarchy, oppression and divisiveness. That does not represent our great city, and we will no longer live in the shadow of our ugly past,” said Mayor Ginther. “Now is the right time to replace this statue with artwork that demonstrates our enduring fight to end racism and celebrate the themes of diversity and inclusion.”