Mayor Ginther on Bicentennial Park shooting: We ‘must do better to protect our children’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is condemning the shooting incident that took the life of 16-year old Olivia Kurtz around 11:50 Saturday night.

I am saddened and angered by the tragic and senseless death of a young girl and another life lost due to gun violence. While police are still working to understand what occurred, it is clear that we as a community must do better to protect our children. As a father, my heart aches, and I offer my sincere condolences to the family. Anyone who has information should please call the police. Mayor Andrew Ginther

Police were called to Bicentennial Park Amphitheater on the Scioto Mile late Saturday night on the report of a shooting at a private event held in the area.

Olivia Kurtz was transported to Grant Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 1:06 a.m. Sunday. Five teenagers were injured, as were two people who arrived at the hospital on their own accord.