This swarm was so dense, weather radar picked it up

CLEVELAND (WKBN) – You may start feeling a little itchy after seeing this.

Swarms of mayflies flocked to northeast Ohio’s lake shore, resulting in blankets of bugs Thursday.

This swarm was so dense, weather radar picked it up.

While it looks gross, mayflies are harmless so people living in the area have nothing to worry about.

The invasion shouldn’t last long. After the mayflies hatch and emerge from Lake Erie, they only live for about two days.