Massive manure leak contaminates Ohio stream

GOSHEN, Ohio (WKBN) – A temporary restraining order has been filed against a dairy farm in Ohio that is polluting a nearby stream with cow manure.

According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Charles Carney, of Clermont County, turned a stream completely black with manure, extending as far as one mile downstream.

“This isn’t a farm right now, it’s a biohazard that needs cleaned up before more harm is done,” Yost said.

Casey has a manure storage pond on his property that has overflowed and his property is full of manure, according to Yost.

Pile of waste feed and leachate. (Courtesy: Attorney Dave Yost)

State investigators visited the farm after people complained of dead fish in the Moores Fork. They said they found livestock standing in manure that was a foot deep. They also found feed for the livestock was reduced to liquid waste and was overflowing throughout the property.

Neighbors nearby said they spotted hundreds of dead fish in the stream.

Carney was given an Emergency Order by the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) to clean up the waste. Investigators from ODA returned to the property to find he had not taken corrective action to stem the flow of manure, which is when the case was referred to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.