DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The site of a historic mansion went up in flames overnight in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews were called to the 40 block of Yale Avenue in Dayton around 2:52 a.m. on a report of a fire.

The building that caught fire, the Traxler Mansion, is in the Dayton View neighborhood and is a listed property on the National Park Service’s Register of Historic Places database.

When our 2 NEWS crew arrived at the scene, fire crews were still on scene working to put out the flames. Authorities did not want to comment to our crew at the scene.

The photograph below shows the aftermath of the fire Sunday afternoon:

(WDTN Photo/Kris Sproles)

Preservation Dayton, Inc. (PDI) posted on social media Sunday at 9:41 a.m. saying the former home was very close to being revitalized and saved; so much so, it was reportedly scheduled to be sold at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Auction Sale on Thursday, May 4.

“For several years PDI has been monitoring the building, getting it re-boarded, and using it through the tax foreclosure process,” PDI says. “We had viable buyers lives up, and it was scheduled to be sold at Sheriff’s sale on May 4th.”

It is not known at this time what may have caused the fire.