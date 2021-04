He was last known to be staying in an apartment in Euclid

(WKBN) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a man who is wanted on charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine.

Damion Pippens, 37, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service.

He is 5’10” tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Pippens was last known to be staying in an apartment in Euclid.

If you have any information on where he is, please call 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or send a tip in online.