Marshals looking for child killer who escaped Ohio prison over 45 years ago

They said Lester Eubanks, who may also be using the name Victor Young, escaped in 1973 while on a good-behavior shopping trip

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals in northern Ohio are looking for a convicted child killer who escaped from prison over 45 years ago.

Lester Eubanks shot and bludgeoned Mary Ellen Deener to death in November 1965. Investigators said it seemed like he was trying to rape her.

A jury found him guilty in May 1966 and sentenced him to death.

In 1972, Eubanks’ death sentence was commuted to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

He escaped in December 1973 while on a good-behavior shopping trip in Columbus. Eubanks walked away from his handlers and didn’t show up for the scheduled pick up.

He has been on the run ever since.

Investigators used age-progression technology to create a picture of what Eubanks might look like now.

The 75-year-old is described as a 5’11” black man with black hair and brown eyes. At the time of his escape, he weighed 175 pounds.

He has a mole under his left eye and a scar on his right arm.

Eubanks may be using the name Victor Young to hide who he is.

If you have any information or know where Eubanks might be, call U.S. Marshals at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833). You can also send a tip by texting keyword “WANTED” and your tip to TIP411, or online through the U.S. Marshals’ website. Reward money may be available and you can remain anonymous.