Marshals looking for armed and dangerous man wanted in Cleveland shooting

Emanuel Howard is accused of shooting a 46-year-old man who was sitting on his front porch

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a fugitive charged with shooting a man in Cleveland March 10.

U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for information that will lead to the capture of 31-year-old Emanuel Howard.

He’s accused of shooting a 46-year-old man who was sitting on his front porch near the 3800 block of E. 71st St. Investigators say one of the rounds hit the victim in the arm.

Howard is 6’3″ and 250 pounds. He was last seen near the 7500 block of Indiana Ave. in Cleveland.

He’s considered armed and dangerous, investigators say.

Anyone with information concerning Howard can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a tip online.