Mark your calendar! Ohio’s tax-free holiday is coming soon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio will have a sales tax holiday weekend in August.

The holiday begins Friday, August 6, 2021, beginning at 12 a.m. and ends Sunday, August 8, at 12 a.m.

During the holiday, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax:

An item of clothing priced at $75 or less

An item of school supplies priced at $20 or less

An item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less

Items not included include:

Items purchased for use in a trade or business.

Clothing accessories or equipment. Clothing accessories or equipment include: briefcases; cosmetics; hair notions, including, but not limited to: barrettes, hair bows and hair nets; handbags; handkerchiefs; jewelry; sun glasses (non-prescription); umbrellas; wallets; watches; and wigs and hair pieces.

Protective equipment. Protective equipment includes: breathing masks; clean room apparel and equipment; ear and hearing protectors; face shields; hard hats; helmets; paint or dust respirators; protective gloves; safety glasses and goggles; safety belts; tool belts; and welders’ gloves and masks.

Sewing equipment and supplies including, but not limited to: knitting needles, patterns, pins, scissors, sewing machines, sewing needles, tape measures and thimbles; and sewing materials that become part of “clothing” including, but not limited to, buttons, fabric, lace, thread, yarn and zippers.

Sports or recreational equipment. Sport or recreational equipment includes: ballet and tap shoes; cleated or spiked athletic shoes; gloves, including but not limited to: baseball, bowling, boxing, hockey and golf; goggles; hand and elbow guards; life preservers and vests; mouth guards; roller and ice skates; shin guards; shoulder pads; ski boots; waders; and wetsuits and fins.

Belt buckles sold separately.

Costume masks sold separately.

Patches and emblems sold separately.

More information about qualifying items can be found on the Ohio Department of Taxation website.