(WKBN)- The new year means some new laws are going into effect.

Minimum wage

Ohioans will see an increase in the minimum wage starting Jan. 1, 2024.

The minimum wage will increase from $10.10 to $10.45 per hour for non-tipped employees and from $5.05 to $5.25 per hour for tipped employees.

Legalization of recreational marijuana

Ohioans will have to wait to see how the legalization of recreational marijuana will take shape in the next year.

In November, voters in Ohio approved the initiative to become the 24th state in the nation to legalize recreational marijuana.

The law went into effect on Dec. 7. Adults 21 and older can legally possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana, up to 15 grams of marijuana concentrate and grow up to six plants at home.

Lawmakers are working out details of its new Division of Cannabis Control. It could be several months before we see a licensed dispensary open.

Abortion protections

Abortion protections, which also took effect earlier this month, will take shape over the next year.

Ohioans voted in favor of adding constitutional protections for abortion access and other reproductive rights into law.

However, there is still some strong opposition at the statehouse about how to go about the process. So like the legalization of recreational marijuana use, Ohioans will have to wait to see how things shake out.

Social Media Parental Notification Act

The Social Media Parental Notification Act will take effect on Jan. 15. This law requires minors under 16 to get their parent’s permission to use social media.

Social media platform owners will be responsible for developing procedures for verifying user ages. Apps and online shopping will be exempt.