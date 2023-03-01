(WKBN) — March marks the beginning of Problem Gambling Awareness Month, and groups are working to ensure those who gamble do so responsibly.

This year’s Problem Gambling Awareness theme is “Celebrating 20 Years.” The goals of this national campaign are: to increase public awareness of problem gambling and the availability of prevention, treatment and recovery resources; to encourage healthcare providers to screen clients for problem gambling.

The Pennsylvania Lottery is collaborating with national and state responsible gambling groups to let players who may be suffering from gambling-related harms know that free and confidential help is available.

By calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or accessing the Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania by phone, text or chat, people can learn about the warning signs or gain access to counselors and self-help meetings.

“It’s hard to believe that this year marks the 20th anniversary of Problem Gambling Awareness Month, but we know the issue doesn’t stop after the month ends,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “That’s why the Pennsylvania Lottery is committed to not only raising public awareness but also providing tools and resources to players who may be suffering from gambling-related harms.”

Some of those tools are available on the Lottery’s website where online players have the option to set limits, take cool-off periods, or self-exclude for six months, one year or five years.

Additionally, players can access a short survey to assist them in evaluating whether they need to modify their gambling behavior.

By law, players must be 18 or older to play the Pennsylvania or Ohio lottery. In a recent change, Ohio has also begun allowing sports betting in the state. Before allowing and setting up online accounts for players, the lottery also performs electronic verification to verify the identity and ages of all players.

“We are also reminding parents that lottery tickets are not toys and should not be given to children. Parents should also avoid leaving their computers or mobile devices unattended while logged into their online accounts,” Svitko said.