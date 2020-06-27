Maple Heights man facing charge for fire set during Cleveland protests

This photo was posted to the Cleveland Police Department’s Facebook page, seeking information on the identity of suspects who set fire to a parking booth during protests May 30.

Investigators said tips led to the arrest of the man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Maple Heights man is facing charges for a fire set during protests in Cleveland last month.

James Goodner, 19, is charged with maliciously damaging or destroying by means of fire or explosion any building or property.

According to a criminal complaint, Goodner helped set fire to the Shaia’s Parking Lot attendant booth on West 3rd Street on Saturday, May 30.

The arson occurred during protests following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died after a police officer in Minneapolis kneeled on his neck during an arrest.

Investigators said images and videos show a suspect setting fire to cardboard boxes and paper towels and then putting them inside the attendant booth. They said Goodner then contributes to the fire by placing boxes and other combustible items inside the booth.

The Cleveland Division of Police released an image and video of the suspects, which led to tips that helped identify Goodner as a suspect.

Police arrested him June 22, and he was booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail.