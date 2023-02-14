MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – A Marion County jury has found a Mansfield man guilty of robbery and obstruction charges after a confrontation with police.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, 20-year-old Logan Houle faces a maximum possible sentence of 12-to-17 ½ years in prison after a jury found him guilty of aggravated robbery and obstructing official business during an incident on May 13, 2021.

On that day, Marion police responded to reports of a man with a knife, later identified as Houle, on Tyler Street. When officers approached Houle, he tried to escape. Marion police caught up with Houle, and he then attempted to fight them. When Houle tried to grab a gun from Officer Justin May’s holster, he was pepper-sprayed and arrested.

Houle is being held without bond while he awaits his official sentencing hearing, which has yet to be scheduled.