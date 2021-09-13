Man’s trial in 8 slayings set for April after brother’s plea

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) – A trial is scheduled next spring for a man who, along with his brother and parents, was charged in the slayings of eight people from another southern Ohio family.

A judge announced the April 4 trial date for George Wagner IV during his court appearance Monday in Ohio’s Pike County.

The 29-year-old has pleaded not guilty in the 2016 slayings of seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family.

His 28-year-old brother pleaded guilty two months ago and agreed to cooperate against the other defendants, under a deal to help spare them all potential death sentences.

The brothers’ parents have pleaded not guilty.

