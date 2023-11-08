COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for a man accused of partially biting another man’s ear off during an altercation in southeast Columbus last month.

According to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers a man between the ages of 25 and 35 is wanted for his alleged role in a fight that broke out in the 3700 block of South Hamilton Road in the Winchester neighborhood. Officers arrived at the conclusion of the fight and noticed a man holding a shirt over his left ear, which was bleeding.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is seeking help in locating a suspect wanted for felonious assault, Oct. 7, 2023. (Courtesy/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

Witnesses told police that a fight began inside a business on South Hamilton Road, and then spilled outside of the property. Officers observed glass bottles, tables and patio chairs had been thrown around the outside of the location, causing damage to parts of the business.

Police located the victim’s ear on the front walkway, and Madison Township medics took the man to a hospital, where he was in stable condition.

Video surveillance captured images of the altercation and a suspect. Police warn the alleged suspect, wanted for felonious assault, is violent and is to be approached with caution.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip.