Mandatory mask rules take effect in Dayton, other cities considering a policy

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – While the state of Ohio does not have a mandatory mask policy, some local communities are enacting their own guidelines.

Beginning, Friday, Dayton will require face coverings in public spaces and the smaller town of Bexley is enforcing their own mandatory mask policy on Friday as well.

Cincinnati will discuss a mask policy at a special meeting scheduled for Friday morning.

Governor Mike DeWine has always encouraged wearing a mask but stopped short of requiring face coverings in his reopening plan but gives leeway for local municipalities to adopt their own guidelines.

So far, Cleveland, Akron and Youngstown have not issued any guidance on mask wearing that is different than the statewide recommendation, however, according to Cincinnati.com, Columbus and Akron are considering making masks mandatory in public.