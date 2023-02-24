PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – A man accused of attempting to rob a Portsmouth bank Friday morning is in custody.

The Portsmouth Police Department said it received a call at 11:47 a.m. about a bank robbery at People’s Bank in the 900 block of Chillicothe Street. Based on the description of the suspect, David Davis, of Richmond, Virginia, was taken into custody in the 500 block of Chillicothe Street, four blocks away, at 11:56 a.m.

According to the report, Davis, 53, was at the bank’s drive-through, where he brandished a knife at the teller. The amount of money taken is unknown, but it was recovered upon his arrest.

Davis is being held at the Scioto County Jail pending a hearing Monday in Portsmouth Municipal Court.