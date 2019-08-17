Man who spent two decades on Ohio’s death row headed back to Jordan

In a May 30, 2019 file photo, Ahmad Fawzi Issa, right, sits in Hamilton County Court in Cincinnati. Issa, who spent two decades on Ohio’s death row could soon find out whether he is going home. Hamilton County judge J. Patrick Foley III will hear Thursday, July 18, 2019 whether an agreement has been reached in the case of Issa. Issa was sentenced to death in the 1997 contract slaying of a Cincinnati convenience store owner. But the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals threw out his conviction last year. (AP Photo/Dan Sewell, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) – A 49-year-old man who spent two decades on Ohio’s death row is headed back to his Middle East homeland.

A Hamilton County judge, J. Patrick Foley III, on Friday accepted a plea agreement for defendant Ahmad Fawzi Issa. Issa pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 1997 contract slaying of a Cincinnati convenience store owner.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday without details that Issa will be deported to Jordan.

Issa was sentenced in death in 1998, but a federal appeals court threw out his conviction last year. It agreed with Issa’s attorneys that his constitutional right to confront witnesses against him was violated and that hearsay testimony was used to convict him.

