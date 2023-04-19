COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance in trying to locate a man with 22 felony warrants for rape and gross sexual imposition.

Columbus police say that over a period of multiple years, David “Mike” Hashman sexually abused a child under the age of 13 years old. He was indicted on Dec. 22 on eight counts of rape and 14 counts of gross sexual imposition of a child under 13.

Since the indictment, Hashman has avoided capture from law enforcement. He is known to go by his middle name, Michael, but also goes by “Mike”.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip.