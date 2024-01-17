MIAMI, Fla. (WKBN) – A man who has been on the run since a fatal 2016 boat crash on Lake Erie was arrested in Miami Sunday.

Alen Gorishti, 33, was wanted by the U.S. Coast Guard in Ohio for a crash that killed an Ohio fisherman.

According to U.S. Marshals, Gorishti was operating a boat on Nov. 6, 2016, when he hit another boat about two miles off the coast of Fairport Harbor, knocking two men into the water. One man was rescued, but the other man was not found until his body washed up on shore two months later. The victim was identified as Roger Burton.

The Coast Guard charged Gorishti in November 2021 with manslaughter and false statements in federal court.

Marshals say Gorishti was living in Canada and they caught him in Miami where he stopped on a return flight from Colombia.

Gorishti will remain in southern Florida until he can be extradited to northern Ohio to face the charges against him.