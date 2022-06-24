FALKVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a woman and child in Ohio was found dead in Alabama from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A coroner tells news outlets that 32-year-old Dante Rashad Hawes of Dayton was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Falkville.

The vehicle was located just off Interstate 65 about 450 miles south of Dayton, where authorities found the bodies of a woman and girl dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a home on Thursday morning.

The coroner says Hawes was suspected of killing the two, who were his girlfriend and a child. It wasn’t clear how long they had been dead.