Man shot trying to stop Airbnb party in Ohio

CINCINNATI, Ohio (CNN) – Police don’t have any suspects in a shooting that took place at a Cincinnati party Sunday night.

It started when the owner of a home that had been rented out tried to stop it.

Neighbors are disheartened by the violence in their front yard.

“There was a party. It wasn’t loud at first. It seemed like a lot more people arrived up to 10, which is when the shooting occurred, but early on people were just eating and hanging out,” said Casey Coston.

Cincinnati police said someone rented a unit here through Airbnb and threw a party.

Neighbors say at least 40 people were inside when a man working for the host went over and tried to break it up.

He was attacked

“One guy with a white shirt just kind of started sprinting outside of the pack that he was walking with and ran into the courtyard, and I could only see a little bit but it looked like he was throwing punches and they were fighting,” a witness said.

This witness, who asked not to be identified, said he then heard two gunshots.

Someone had shot the man who tried to break up the party in the back.

“This was an unfortunately innocent victim who was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Coston.

Coston has lived on the corner of Broadway and 13th for seven years.

“Pendelton has transformed amazingly in the past 10 years and is going to continue to redevelop and transform.”

Coston said Sunday night’s violence is unfortunate and definitely not the normal in his neighborhood.

It it not known how severe the victim’s injuries are, but he is expected to survive.