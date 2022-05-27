ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW)– A 20-year-old man was injured during a shooting at a barbershop in Elyria Tuesday night.

Police were called to the shop on Courtland Street between Woodland and Lake avenues shortly before 8 p.m.

Elyria police said the victim was taken to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center by a Samaritan. His injuries are consider non-life threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Zack Kasperovich at zkasperovich@cityofelyria.org or 4440-326-1215. Tips can also be sent anonymously by texting “TIPELYRIA” and your tip to 847411.