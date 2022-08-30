BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A 75-year-old man is in the Erie County jail after deputies say he is accused of shooting his son Friday evening at their Berlin Township home.

Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said William M. Porter, Sr., 75, of Smokey Road, Berlin Township was arrested on a felonious assault charge shortly after the shooting.

Porter is accused of allegedly shooting his son, Gideon Porter, 33, in the head after a physical fight. The sheriff said William had injuries “consistent with being in a physical altercation.”

Gideon was taken to a hospital in Cleveland and remains in critical condition. The sheriff said the two had a verbal argument that escalated.

The case remains under investigation.