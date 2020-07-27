Man sentenced to federal prison in Ohio cyberstalking case

Vincent Brocoli was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Friday. He is being held in the Butler County Jail.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Maryland man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for cyberstalking an Ohio woman and her family.

Vincent Brocoli, 33, pleaded guilty to federal charges in November 2019.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Brocoli, also known as Matthew Dehart, BunchMedia and BunchMarketing, used fake social media accounts to threaten and create emotional stress to the victim and her family.

Court documents also detail that, over the course of nearly three years, Brocoli used the Internet and multiple social media platforms to post threatening and sexually vulgar comments, calling the victim a “worthless lying slut” and a “whore.” Brocoli also used the Internet to post comments asserting that the victim and her husband had AIDS.

Prosecutors said Brocoli posed as the victim’s parents by creating social media profiles using their names. He also posted comments to the victim’s mother, calling her a “pedophile,” commenting that she needed “to be arrested for child abuse,” and telling her to “Shut up and die.” Brocoli further used the Internet to post to the victim’s father that he would “be the first to go to hell and answer to the real God when the time comes.”

Brocoli was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Friday. He is being held in the Butler County Jail.