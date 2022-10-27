JEFFERSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Dorset Township man pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing his girlfriend and was immediately sentenced.

According to Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi, Thomas Graley, 38, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder in the death of his girlfriend and mother of his children, 34-year-old Nicole Booth. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Deputies were called to the couple’s home on Mill road on Nov. 15, 2021, and found Booth unresponsive with severe bruising and cigarette burns on her head, face and arms. The coroner determined she died of blunt force trauma to her head and trunk. Investigators said she had been beaten over a period of at least two months.

Graley has been in the Ashtabula County Jail since his arrest and is awaiting transfer to an Ohio prison.