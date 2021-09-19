Man reported missing out of Franklin County

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a missing adult who was last seen in Franklin County.

88-year-old Wade Mills was reported missing yesterday at 4:30 p.m.

According to the alert, Mills was seen leaving his home in Whitehall but hasn’t come back since.

Mills has blue eyes and gray hair. He is 5′ 7″ tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds.

The alert also says he’s driving a white 2002 Buick Century with Ohio plate number 396XXP.

Call or dial 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911.