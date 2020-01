RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of setting a Portage County sheriff’s deputy on fire decided to plead guilty.

Jay Brannon lit a container of flammable liquid on fire and threw it at Deputy James Acklin last February.

Acklin, who started his career in Trumbull County, suffered serious burns.

Brannon’s attorney said he decided to plead guilty so he could accept responsibility for his actions.

Acklin was trying to serve a felony warrant on Brannon at the time.