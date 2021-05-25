Man pleads guilty to fatal shooting of girl, 6, in Cleveland

A judge sentenced him to life in prison with parole eligibility in 23 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges in the death of a sleeping 6-year-old girl shot in a Cleveland home during a slumber party.

Raysean Howard, Jr. pleaded guilty in a Cleveland courtroom Tuesday to murder, attempted murder and felonious assault.

A judge sentenced him to life in prison with parole eligibility in 23 years.

Howard turned and apologized to the family of Lyric Lawson before sentencing.

Lyric was killed in September 2019.

Authorities have said the bullet that struck Lyric in the head was meant for someone else living in the home.

One of Howard’s attorneys called the case “a tragedy all around.”