Man pleads guilty to charges in Stone Foltz hazing death case

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the men charged with the hazing death of Stone Foltz, has pleaded guilty to charges against him.

Niall Sweeney of Erie, Pennsylvania, entered a guilty plea in Wood County court, Thursday. He was initially charged with four counts, including third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and obstructing official business.

The plea agreement allows him to be found guilty of felony tampering with evidence rather than the manslaughter charge, as well as misdemeanor hazing. All other counts have been dropped.

The Foltz’s family attorneys released the following statement:

Mr. Sweeney’s guilty plea sends a strong message that any act of hazing will not be tolerated in this great State. While his plea can’t bring Stone Foltz back, his family prays that days like this and those to come will go a long way toward ending the decades-long culture of hazing on all college campuses.

Sweeney is the first person to plead guilty in the Foltz case. He initially faced 17 total charges.