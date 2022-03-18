BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – The Beachwood Police Department issued a Missing Adult Alert for a man who left his care facility Thursday.

Jake Rox, 76, was last seen at 5 p.m. at Montefiore Homecare in the 27000 block of Cedar Rd.

Jake Rox, Courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office

He is 5’10”, 190 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a dark blue shirt and white and black plaid pajama pants in a non-motorized wheelchair.

Mr. Rox is an amputee and is missing his left leg.

Law enforcement says Mr. Rox has memory issues.

If you see him, call 911 or call 1-888-637-1113.