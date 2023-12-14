PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKBN) – Federal government officials say a suburban Cleveland man has pleaded guilty to possessing a green card he obtained illegally by concealing a past war crime charge in Croatia. before emigrating to the United States.

The U.S. Justice Department cited court documents that say Jugoslav Vidic, 55, of Parma Heights, falsely stated that he had never been charged with breaking any law while applying to become a lawful permanent resident of the United States.

Vidic also falsely stated that his only past military service was in the Yugoslav Army from 1988 to 1989 omitting his service in the Serb Army of Krajina and its predecessors during the civil war in the former Yugoslavia from 1991 to 1995, according to the documents.

As a result of these materially false statements, Vidic was approved for lawful permanent status and received a green card.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri of DOJ Criminal Division said, “Jugoslav Vidic knew he had been charged with a war crime, concealed that fact from U.S. immigration officials so he could enter the United States, and enjoyed lawful status in this country for nearly 20 years. Thanks to the dedication of prosecutors, law enforcement, and our international partners, Vidic will serve prison time and then be removed from this country.

As for not being truthful about his full military record, U.S. Attorney Rebecca C. Lutzko for the Northern District of Ohio added, “He also admitted to concealing his military service during the civil war in the former Yugoslavia, including in the specialized ‘Red Berets’ unit. Vidic tried to outrun his past, but today it caught up with him.”

“The FBI is committed to ensuring that perpetrators of war crimes find no safe haven in the United States and are held accountable for lying and fraudulently obtaining U.S. citizen privileges,” said Assistant Director Michael Nordwall of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division.

Vidic was charged with a war crime in Croatia in 1994 and convicted in absentia in 1998. The Croatian court found that during an attack by ethnic Serb forces in Petrinja, Croatia, on Sept. 16, 1991, Vidic cut off the arm of civilian Stjepan Komes, who died afterward.

Vidic pleaded guilty to one count of possessing an alien registration receipt card knowing it had been procured through materially false statements.

His sentencing is scheduled for May 29, 2024. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.