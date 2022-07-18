DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Deerfield man was killed in a crash on Route 14 in Portage County Sunday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 65-year- old Ernest Spencer was driving west on State Route 14 near Notman Road in Deerfield Township when he drove off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned.

Troopers received the call about the crash at about 1:14 a.m.

Spencer was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said it appeared he was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Patrol was assisted by the Portage County Prosecutor, the Portage County Coroner’s Office, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office and Deerfield Township EMS.