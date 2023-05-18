NORTON, Ohio (WJW) – A 40-year-old man was shot and killed while driving on I-76 in Norton on Wednesday.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, the victim was traveling eastbound near State Route 21 at about 5:30 p.m. when a suspect, traveling in another vehicle, fired several gunshots at the victim’s vehicle.

The victim’s vehicle then struck a concrete median.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with an apparent gunshot wound, and later died from his injuries, according to officials.

Norton councilman Doug DeHarpart shared a photo from the scene with FOX 8, saying, “I just had a lot of people asking me what was going on. I drove down the road and took the picture.”

Courtesy of Norton councilman Doug DeHarpart

The victim has not yet been identified.

It’s not clear if any arrests have been made. As of Wednesday night, there were no known suspects.

The highway was shut down while police investigated the situation.