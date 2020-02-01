Man indicted in fatal crash that killed former Ohio governor’s chief counsel

Prosecutors say Depalma was under the influence of a non-prescription designer sedative drug at the time of the crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The driver involved in the fatal bicycle crash that killed a former chief counsel for former Gov. George V. Voinovich has been indicted by a grand jury in the crash.

Vincent Depalma, of Dublin, was indicted Friday on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a motor vehicle while impaired on drugs in connection with the Aug. 31, 2019, crash that killed bicyclist Kurtis Tunnell, 58, of Hilliard.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, Depalma was allegedly under the influence of a non-prescription designer sedative drug at the time of the crash.

According to police, Depalma was driving westbound on Scioto and Darby Creek Road east of Walker Road. Tunnell was riding his bike westbound on Scioto and Darby Creek Road west of Walker Road when Tunnell was struck from behind.

Vincent DePalma, the suspect in the crash that killed Kurt Tunnell

Tunnell hit the windshield of Depalma’s vehicle and landed on the roadway in the westbound lane, police said.

Tunnell was transported to Riverside hospital by Norwich Township Medics, police said. He later died of his injuries.

In addition to serving Gov. Voinovich, Tunnell was a former managing partner with the law firm Bricker & Eckler.

At the time of his passing, Tunnell was honored by Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. John Husted.